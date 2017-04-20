Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak temple with Aaradhya on wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan completed 10 years of togetherness on Thursday. The couple got married a decade earlier in a private but lavish wedding. As they celebrated their wedding anniversary, Abhishek and Aishwarya along with daughter Aaradhya visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. As the two reached the temple, fans made a beeline to see them leading to a security situation. But Aishwarya and Abhishek, used to this kind of frenzy, maintained their cool as Aishwarya held on to her daughter's hand.

Earlier, Abhishek thanked fans and friends for their wishes on their special day. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love." Karan Johar also wished Abhishek and Aishwarya and wrote, "Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years...how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan."

Aaradhya and Aishwarya were constantly together as Abhishek kept on checking if they are fine.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly have very low-key celebrations as they complete 10 years of married life.

The Bachchans are often seen visiting this temple. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been spotted there often.