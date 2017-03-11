Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan visit her father Krishnaraj Rai at Leelavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital last night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father, Krishnaraj Rai, has been in the hospital for the last two weeks and was recently shifted to the ICU. The couple’s appearance at the hospital led to a lot of speculations about the health of Aishwarya's father, and later the actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news. Abhishek, who returned from New York, rushed to meet his father-in-law. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sources at the hospital told indianexpress.com that Aishwarya’s father had cancer in the past and he is likely to have had a recurrence. In fact, he was supposed to return home after a two-week stay at the hospital but has now been shifted to the ICU. More details are awaited. Another source said Aishwarya has been constantly at her dad’s side and is also managing daughter Aaradhya. In a few images from last night, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen exiting the hospital together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While people are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours Holi, the Bachchan parivaar has no plans to celebrate following Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj Rai’s critical health condition. The Bachchan clan, which is known for making the most colourful arrangements on the festival and celebrating it with zest and zeal, is giving the celebrations a miss to be with their bahu Aishwarya and her family in their tough time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan earlier paid a visit to the hospital to see Aish’s father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan looked grim. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)