Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attend friend’s funeral with family

Updated on February 14, 2017 4:07 pm
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai images, Aishwarya Rai pics, Aishwarya Rai news, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya abhishek, abhishek Aishwarya, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted at a friend's funeral in Mumbai. The family arrived together to pay their respect to the friend's family. However, we didn't see Amitabh Bachchan. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya were dressed in white clothes and looked grim. It's not an unusual sight to see Bachchan family together on an occasion. The family makes sure that they attend important events together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Abhishek and Aishwarya left their friend's home together. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya are often seen attending important family events together. They are also seen making a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Abhishek is seen here with Aishwarya and Shweta. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Going by this picture, one can see that crowd has gathered to see Abhishek and Aishwarya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Abhishek Bachchan getting out of his car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

