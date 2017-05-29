Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya join Amitabh Bachchan for Sunday darshan but Aaradhya is ‘a little afraid’

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan finally agreed to accompany her grandfather for Sunday darshan where every Sunday Amitabh meets his hundreds of fans who gather at Prateeksha to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. A mesmerised Aishwarya Rai watched Amitabh-Aaradhya as they waved to the fans. Amitabh shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Sunday well wishers .. and an introduction to the little one .. she confessed later: 'I was a little afraid'!! ."

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog narrated that how Aaradhya was a little reluctant to greet his fans. The actor wrote in his blog, "And the reluctant little one finally agrees to come out to greet the well-wishers .. but is disturbed by the crowds and admits she was a little afraid to be up there .. her main attraction being her new pet the stray cat whom she has named ‘salt pepper’."

Amitabh also wrote, "She asked me to pet it and I told her I did not like cats, so she was surprised that I did not .. there is another one she said .. her sister .. the cats sister .. and wondered if I would consider liking the sister .. I said no .. I think I lost out a number of brownie points with her today."

Amitabh Bachchan waving to his fans as a surprised Aaradhya looks on.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Amitabh and Aaradhya.

Aaradhya is seen here playing with her pet.