After performing at IPL 10, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff go on a lunch date. See pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani both gave stupendous dance performances at the IPL opening ceremonies at Rajkot and Indore. The two were recently spotted at a cafe in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the rumoured couples of Bollywood, who maintain the 'we are just good friends' when asked about their relationship with each other. During various interviews, Tiger has even confessed that he loves spending time with Disha. Tiger has been quite candid on a lot of matters. He didn't seem to have a problem while he confessed on the show, Koffee With Karan, in front of his dad that he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were kids. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen together in a romantic single Befikra. They two will also be seen in Sabbir Khan's film Munna Michael. The music video had apparently been the stepping stone to their love story that will go on screen. Tiger Shroff has been one of the best dancers of Bollywood and watching him has been a visual treat. Intially Befikra was supposed to feature two of Bollywood's best dancers, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, but the Kaabil actor was not available for some reason hence the song became a romantic one, that's how we got to see another sweet pair. Guess everything happens for the best. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Disha Patani spotted coming out from the cafe. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Disha Patani recently was recently seen in Kung Fu Yoga, where she had teamed up with Oscar-winning actor Jackie Chan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff poses for the paparazzi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )