Actors Kajol and Farhan Akhtar take their daughters out for shopping

For Bollywood stars, it's all about playing different roles, both onscreen and off screen. And when it is about revealing their family side, every star has different rules. While some prefer to keep their personal lives well guarded, other celebs prefer to live them in public glare. And two of Bollywood's most loved actors were spotted with their kids recently. Only difference was, one was happy to get clicked while the other one preferred to pass through the camera's eye as quickly as possible. We are talking about actors Farhan Akhtar and Kajol. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It is well known that both Kajol and her actor husband Ajay Devgn are one Bollywood couple who prefer to keep their family side private. They make conscious decision to even keep their two children, son Yug and daughter Nysa, away from the arch lights. But every now and then, the cameras do manage to capture the parents with their kids. Kajol was clicked leaving a showroom in Mumbai's Bandra with Nysa. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was casually dressed and preferred not to acknowledge the cameras at all. Looks like that's her way of ensuring privacy for her daughter. And unlike other star kids, even Nysa knows her way. She pretended not to be bothered by the clicks. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar, who took his daughter Akira for shopping in Mumbai, was happy to smile for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Farhan has two daughters with former wife Adhuna, Shakya and Akira. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)