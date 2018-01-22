Bhavana and Naveen’s wedding photos prove they are a match made in heaven
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Loya death case: SC takes over Bombay HC cases, bars HCs from entertaining related pleas
- Padmaavat release: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan urge SC to reconsider its earlier order; hearing tomorrow
- NIA most wanted Abdul Subhan Qureshi arrested by Delhi Police
- World Economic Forum: Year before polls, India rolls out its big guns at Davos
- CitiesPresident acts on EC's opinion, 20 AAP Delhi MLAs disqualified
- EntertainmentBhavana ties the knot with Naveen, see all the wedding photos and videos
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt breaks down at best friend’s wedding; see photos, videos
- EntertainmentSanjay Leela Bhansali loves challenges and his films before Padmaavat are proof
- EntertainmentVikas Gupta filed criminal case against Shilpa Shinde? Here’s what Vikas has to say
- SportsHe is quick and accurate: Donald praises Bumrah
- SportsNew Zealand beat Pakistan by 7-wickets in 1st T20I
- SportsBopanna, Sharan exit at Australian Open
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 2 offers: Deals on Fire TV Stick, iPhone 6, SE, laptops, and more
- TechnologyApple iPhone X to face 'end of life' in summer 2018, says analyst Ming Chi-Kuo
- TechnologyReliance Jio vs Airtel: Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan compared
- Actor Soha Ali Khan on writing her book, dealing with fame and turning producer.