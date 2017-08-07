Abhishek Bachchan’s throwback pic to Malaika and Amrita Arora’s celebration with a twist, here’s how celebs marked Rakhi

Abhishek Bachchan's Rakhi wish for sister Shweta Nanda is simply adorable. He shared this childhood pic and wrote, "I'm pretty sure she still thinks I'm that same size and age.... But am also sure that she will always be there for me, as I will for her. #happyrakhi Shwetdi. Love you. P.S. I have 3 other sisters who do the same, but they will kill me if I post childhood photos of them. Actually, now that I think of it my sister is going to have the same reaction!! Remember girls it's RAKSHAbandhan." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Bipasha Basu too shared this pic with caption, "Lucky are the girls who are blessed with amazing brothers. I am too. @rockystarofficial you are my friend , my true brother, my rock - forever. Thank you for loving me and protecting me from everything always. I would not be this strong girl I am today...without you. I love you lots.❤️ Happy Rakhi to All ❤️." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora celebrated the day. Malaika shared a fun video and wrote, "This smile says how happy you make me feel just by your presence, you #CompleteMe. Here’s to the times you got me right when no one else did, this Rakhi let’s #CelebrateWithRado #RadoCentrix #OpenHeart #Watchforalifetime @rado @amuaroraofficial." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra too shared this image with her brother and its sweet caption read, "Dear Sahaj and Shivang, I don't know when the both of you grew up. Weren't you tiny babies in my arms just yesterday? I don't know when it changed from me taking care of you to you taking care of me. I don't know when you became my friends. I will never know, and I don't need to. I just know one thing - that my life is nothing without both of you. I thank god everyday that he gave me 2 perfect, kind gentlemen as brothers, who will never break my heart. I am amazed at how you live your lives and you inspire me to better mine. There will come a day when I get married and have kids of my own with another man, but you will always be my first loves ❤️ Happy Rakhi Harami's !! Now send me gifts 😜 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

(Source: Photo by Instagram)

Siddhanth Kapoor too shared this image with sister Shraddha Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Rakhi Behna ❤. #rakshabandan." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Farah Khan too shared an image of her kids who celebrated the day. "#brothersandsisters the friends God chose for you! Happy #rakhsha bandhan @avigowariker thanks for this beautiful photo," read the picture caption. (Source: Photo by Instagram)