Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Jr Bachchan’s childhood secrets and moments with Aishwarya-Aaradhya in pics

Abhishek Bachchan turns 41 today and the Bachchan clan, his friends and fans have all the reasons to celebrate. While we have seen the actor, son, husband and father side of Abhishek, there are a few facts about him which are still quite unknown. And on his birthday, we reveal some to you along with the beautiful moments from Jr. Bachchan's life. We have seen him being captured with father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his little daughter Aradhya several times. Scroll on to know more about this Dhoom actor.

As a child, Abhishek Bachchan suffered from dyslexia, a learning disability. The world came to know about it from none other than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan when he came up with his directorial debut Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

Abhishek did his early schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. He also attended Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai which is also the alma mater of his Dhoom co-actors John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. Abhishek enrolled for a business course at Boston University in USA but left it midway to pursue his dream of becoming an actor and was supported by his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan made his debut with J.P. Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor, but gave his first commercial hit after four years with Dhoom. During this period he gave 17 flops in a row!

On his dad Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday he got engaged to actor Karisma Kapoor. But the two got separated within three months. This incident also affected his on-screen pairing with Kareena Kapoor. Abhishek eventually fell in love with Aishwarya Rai during the making of Dhoom 2 and the two announced their relationship after the next release Guru. The two got married in 2007. They had earlier, also starred in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have a daughter named Aaradhya, who was born on 16 November 2011. Abhishek once said that he would be happy with whatever career option his daughter Aaradhya will choose in the future. Abhishek, on being asked if his daughter would contribute in Bollywood to continue the “Bachchan trend," he said, "I would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid, I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy."