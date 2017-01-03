Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai return from holiday, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra spotted too

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai who went to Dubai to ring in the New Year are back in Mumbai. We spotted the couple with their adorable daughter Aaradhya. Dressed in a black dress, Aishwarya was looking beautiful. Other celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Arbaaz Khan were also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Deepika Padukone who is currently working on her upcoming film Padmavati looked delighted. Priyanka Chopra was seen along with her mother Madhu Chopra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is preparing big time for his so-called lead comeback in films with Prabhudeva’s ‘Lefty’. Bachchan Jr is not only acting in this film, but is also co-producing it with his close friend Bunty Walia. There are speculations that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to be paired opposite Abhishek in this one. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Lefty is a sci-fi film whose story revolves around an eccentric left-handed guy. Interestingly, Abhishek is a lefty in real life too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone smiling for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra looked pretty. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma was also spotted. Though she looked a bit hassled. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan was seen with his son. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted Farah Khan with her children. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)