Before she says ‘I Do’ in December, Aashka Goradia professes love for Brent Goble in the City of Love

Television couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are making memories in the City Of Love Paris before they officially say 'I do' on December 3 this year. The couple has flown to the beautiful city and has been sharing photos from the picturesque locales of France. The lovebirds made a place for themselves in the hearts of many with their stint on couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Brent with his cute attempts at speaking Hindi and his adorable marriage proposal made everyone believe that cultural and religious differences don't matter when you are with your loved one.

Sharing a perfect romantic click from the Eiffel Tower where the would-be husband and wife are seen kissing each other, Aashka wrote, "@ibrentgoble it's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. #topoftheworld #eiffelsummit #eiffeltower #travel #travelersnotebook #travelblog #paris #france #truelove #onelove."

The other one came from the famous Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris where both Aashka and Brent donned their funky avatars.

Sharing what India has taught him, weapons instructor and businessman Brent posted a photo of him riding a bike with his lady love Aashka in France. He captioned the image, "India, you have taught me the ways of the road on a 2-wheeler. #travel #france #gobletravelogue #aashkagoradia."

Aashka has always been vocal about her love for Brent Goble. Picking the best photo out of her travel diaries, Aashka wrote, "Every single minute of every single day my heart belongs to him. @ibrentgoble #kyathiaayo."

Brent and Aashka click a selfie at the Paris airport.

Aashka and Brent met in Las Vegas in 2016. They fell in love and got engaged, post which, Brent shifted to India to be with his lady.