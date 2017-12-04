1 / 8

TV actor Aashka Goradia finally tied the knot with Brent Goble on December 3. And their wedding festivities are exactly the stuff that dreams are made of. Beginning with a Christian white wedding where Aashka looked pretty as an angel in her mother-in-law's wedding gown, they wrapped up the merrymaking with a big fat Indian ceremony yesterday. The adorable couple had become everyone's favourite after they matched steps on celebrity reality show, Nach Baliye where they professed their love for each other. Their chemistry was loved on the show and since then their fans have been waiting to watch them take wedding vows. (Source: Photo by Knotting Bells)