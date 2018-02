1 / 7

Aamir Khan's production venture Secret Superstar might not have impressed the Indian audience but the film has certainly made a mark in China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared a few days ago that the Zaira Wasim starrer has minted Rs 759.92 crore in China. To celebrate the extraordinary box office performance of Secret Superstar, the film's team got together in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)