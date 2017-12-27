1 / 7

Aamir Khan is back in town to celebrate the last few days of 2017 with his family. The actor has been shooting for his next big film Thugs of Hindostan in Thailand along with Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B arrived in Mumbai a few days back, Aamir landed in Mumbai airport on December 26. Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Fatima and Katrina both have shot for a few sequences of the film. However, no details have been revealed about their roles so far. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)