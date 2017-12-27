Aamir Khan wraps up Thugs of Hindostan Thailand schedule, Alia Bhatt heads for a vacation
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Malegaon blast case: MCOCA charges dropped against Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Colonel Purohit
- PM Modi didn’t question Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari’s commitment to nation: Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha
- Secularism: Why Nehru dropped and Indira inserted the S-word in the Constitution
- There was 'something' in shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife: Pakistan Foreign Office
- President Kovind irked by distribution of food packets during his speech, stops address midway
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film collects Rs 173.07 crore, becomes year's second highest grosser
- EntertainmentHow Baahubali 2 became the biggest film of 2017: A look back at the SS Rajamouli film's earth-shattering box office performance
- EntertainmentInside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception: Virushka match steps with Shah Rukh Khan, see videos
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Salman Khan: A non-Bhai fan lists five of his better performances
- SportsCook smashes century as England reach 192/2 at stumps
- SportsKohli sets stage on fire with Bhangra moves
- SportsCook silences critics with 32nd Test ton at MCG
- TechnologyRedmi Note 4, Nokia 6, Moto G5, Honor 7X: The best budget mobiles for 2017
- TechnologyHonor View 10 first impressions: Taller display, software focus is on AI
- TechnologyFacebook prompts option for new users: Sign-up with name as per Aadhaar