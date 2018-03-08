1 / 6

The Bishan Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust in Delhi organised an event ‘Tribute to Tiger’ to pay tribute to the life of former cricketer Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, often referred to as 'Tiger Pataudi'. Pataudi's wife and Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore along with daughter Soha Ali Khan made their presence felt at the do. The event also saw many actors including Aamir Khan in attendance. (Source: Photo by APH Images)