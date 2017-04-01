Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have a busy weekend

A string of Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai, going about life in their own ways. Stars including Aamir Kha, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen in the city. Aamir Khan who bore a burly and muscular look in Dangal, looked slim and fitter. The actor happily posed for shutterbugs. Shraddha Kapoor who will next be seen in Half Girlfriend, was seen hanging out with producer Ekta Kapoor. We also saw Kriti Sanon, looking pretty in a casual outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor is one busy actor with two anticipated movies in her kitty. While on one hand, she is working on getting the nuances right to play the character of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in the biopic Haseena, she is also working on Half Girlfriend directed by Mohit Suri, in which she will be seen along side Arjun Kapoor for the first time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's film Dangal has clinched another business deal. Netflix India has bought the digital rights of Dangal for a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kriti Sanon looked in a hurry. We wonder where is she headed to. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy’s House. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)