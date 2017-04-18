Aamir Khan promotes Dangal in China as first wife Reena enjoys a good time with his family back home

Aamir Khan might have refused to screen his blockbuster Dangal in Pakistan due to some real good reasons, but that doesn't stop him from taking his film places, literally! Aamir is currently in China gearing up for its big release in the neighbouring nation. After becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a collection of Rs 387.38 crore, Dangal is now eyeing to sweep through the Chinese theatres too. And while Aamir is promoting the film with vigour in China, his first wife Reena Dutta is having some good family time back home.

Dangal is not Aamir’s first film that will release in China. His PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 have already done that. They not only opened there, but are also the top 3 highest grossing Indian films in that country. And it all started with Aamir's 3 Idiots that gained huge popularity in China, and was widely screened there. Some reports even suggest that Chinese universities suggested the inclusion of 3 Idiots in coursework. Aamir also enjoys a huge fan following in the country. (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Aamir tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in 1986. The two however opted for a divorce in 2002, after which Aamir got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Aamir and Reena has two kids - Ira and Junaid. While the two separated long time back, they still have cordial relationship and are often spotted at family functions and festivals. This time, Reena was snapped leaving actor Imran Khan's house in Mumbai. Imran, nephew of Aamir, often hosts family dinners at his residence. And looks like Reena was trying to fill in for the absence of her ex-husband Aamir, who is in China right now. (Pic courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir clicked while signing a poster of Dangal, which is releasing in China under the title - Shuaijiao Baba, which means "Let’s wrestle, father." (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Aamir was also seen sharing the stage with American basketball player Stephon Marbury in China. (Pic courtesy: Twitter)