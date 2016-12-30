Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s much-in-love pictures as they celebrate anniversary, Dangal success

Aamir Khan's Dangal may be doing wonders at the box office but the actor has himself taken time off from his hectic schedule to spend time with wife Kiran Rao, family and friends. Taking off to his favourite haunt Panchgani, Aamir and Kiran hosted the Dangal team at an event which seemed to be a celebration of 11 years of their marriage as well as the blockbuster success of the film. Along with Aamir and Kiran, we could spot their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's son from his first marriage Junaid Khan, his on-screen Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim and film's director Nitesh Tiwari. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir and Kiran looked much in love as they posed for the cameras at Panchgani. Aamir met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan where Kiran was working as an assistant director. After more than a decade of togetherness, the love and romance in the duo seem to be much alive. Aamir and Kiran have a son Azad together. Aamir also spoke about Geeta and Babita Phogat's real-life coach PR Sondhi's allegations that his role has been misinterpreted. "In every biopic little fiction is added but essence of their story is kept intact," Aamir said.

The celebrations do not seem to be only for the anniversary, but for the success of Dangal too. We saw Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir's Dangal daughter Zaira Wasim, present at the party too. Zaira will be seen in Aamir's next production, Secret Superstar.

Amid the blockbuster success of his latest film Dangal, Aamir Khan attempted to avoid the paparazzi and planned this family time for the occasion.