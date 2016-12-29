Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrate 11th wedding anniversary in Panchgani

Trust Aamir Khan to take the road less travelled, even when it is a family celebration. Instead of a fancy international destination, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have taken off for Panchgani to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple is accompanied by close friends and family. Aamir and Kiran own a beautiful house in Panchgani and the couple could be seen soaking the sun while absorbed in discussions during the day. Aamir has planned a special party in Panchgani. Reports suggest that this party could go on for four days, and will extend till New Year’s Eve. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan. Kiran was then working on the film as an assistant director. Romance brewed when Kiran gifted her earrings to Aamir to use as part of his character's get-up. Throughout the film, we saw Aamir's Bhuvan wearing Kiran’s earrings. Both got married on December 28th, 2005 in Panchgani and to celebrate 11th marriage anniversary, the couple went back to the hill station. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir is taking time off from his busy schedule and has been busy planning everything meticulously for Kiran. We also hear that the party will have a list of programmes including a shayari night and musical evening for which the actor has invited few singers. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Panchgani house is special for both Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Whenever time allows, the two make sure to go there and spend time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy promoting his movie Dangal, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)