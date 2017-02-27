Aamir Khan is a perfectionist even while experimenting with his on screen looks

Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist for all the right reasons. We have seen him as a lover, a cop, a killer, even as an alien and lately as a 'haanikarak baapu,' but each time the actor bore a look it was way different from his previous onscreen appearance. Even at the age of 43, when he played an engineering student in 3 idiots, he looked every bit like a 20-year-old. Recently, we saw him in a turban and like many, we misunderstood it to be the look from his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, where he is supposed to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan. But, turned out it was actually for a promotional video.

After delivering Dangal as one of the biggest hits of not just 2016, but of all times, the actor appeared in a video that has been equally empowering like the film. The short promotional video highlighted how patriarchy has dominated the society, so much so that it doesn't even affect our eyes or showcase as a problem. Meanwhile, we continue thinking it's the men who can run the family business and the society at large. But Aamir Khan broke the stereotype and he has become the most popular topic of discussion since then. Scroll to see the number of times Aamir played with his looks in his films.

Aamir Khan did not wear a fat suit for his role in Dangal, he preferred to increase his weight instead.

All he did was widen his eyes and pull his jaws to appear as an alien in PK.

How we wish we had an understanding teacher like Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par.

Tourist or terrorist? Who can tell from his looks in Fanaa?

The crazy college dude in Rang De Basanti.