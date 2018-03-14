7 / 7

Birthday boy Aamir said, "I shot with him last night also. It is true that he has an injury in shoulder and back. There's a lot of action in the film. You will be seeing him do action after a long time. His pain was bad on Sunday night. But he was much better last night." Aamir added, "Amitji was the first one to wish me." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)