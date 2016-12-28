Aamir Khan at special screening with his Dangal team in Delhi, BJP leaders attend. See pics

Its Dangal all the way! The praise around this Aamir Khan starrer and its cast is what we are hearing from all corners. While the film is doing incredible business at the box office, Aamir Khan seems to be on his toes to cash in more around its spell. Hence, he conducted a special screening of Dangal for Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and fashion designer-turned-BJP leader Saina NC in Delhi. Other actors including Sakshi Tanwar and all the Dangal girls Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar, who played younger and older Geeta and Babita in the film, were also in attendance. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Seeing the happy faces, one can totally figure out that the film was liked by all the leaders too. Dangal has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Aamir Khan was sported in his stylish moustache look. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and has performances which are spot-on, and we don’t just mean the 51-year-old actor who plays Mahavir Phogat but also the entire cast. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Sakshi Tanwar essays the role of Mahavir Phogat's wife in the wrestling biopic and superstar Aamir Khan has heaped praise for his Dangal co-star. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The film features Fatima Shaikh as Geeta Phogat and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Kumari, the daughters of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat essayed by Aamir. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar are seen as younger versions of his daughters. (Source: Photo by APH Images)