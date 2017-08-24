A Gentleman: Things you should know about the Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer

A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to hit screens on August 25. While the hotness quotient of the film, thanks to the chemistry of Sidharth and Jacqueline, has already made all of us excited for the release, there are few things you should keep in mind before heading to the theaters. Did you know A Gentleman was supposed to be titled Reloaded? In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sidharth had revealed that film was a pop-corn tale which was back then tentatively titled Reloaded.

The film was rumoured to be the sequel of 2014 hit Bang Bang. And for a long time, the actors and the makers had to battle the speculation. But all the rumours came to rest when the trailer released as it revealed that Sidharth would be seen in a double role for the first time ever. Yes, the actor is playing 'susheel' Gaurav and risky 'Rishi' in the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks the hottest in this film. It seems like the actor has toned herself even more to look apt for the pole dance she has performed for the first time on screen. Well, she adds the oomph factor to the film, and we are loving how she slays on the pole and on the floor.

Sidharth is not lagging behind by the way. The actor is flaunting his body too. The guy-next-door has moved the hotness quotient a notch higher with his chiseled bod and perfect abs. We just cannot get over his beach look in the song Baat Ban Jaye from the film.

Sidharth has also lent his voice to Bandook Meri Laila, which was released last week.