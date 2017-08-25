A Gentleman: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others attend screening of Sidharth Malhotra film

Sidharth Malhotra's mentor and godfather in Bollywood, Karan Johar and Jab Harry Met Sejal star Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the screening of A Gentleman. Sidharth had come to promote his film on Koffee With Karan 5 along with his leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez. Their sizzling chemistry grabbed eyeballs and fans have been excited to watch Sid romancing Jackie in the film ever since. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan, whose recent film Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to impress his fans came to support Sidharth. He was spotted coming out of his car.

SRK even posed with Sidharth Malhotra later. Shah Rukh had sometime back given the first clap for Sid's next film Ittefaq. The two were even captured on the film's set. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

Karan Johar, who gave Sidharth his big Bollywood debut in Student of the Year, posed for the shutterbugs.

Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening of the film.