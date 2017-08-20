Only in Express

A Gentleman actors Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and more celeb spotting

Updated on August 20, 2017 8:44 pm
    Sidharth Malhotra must be eagerly waiting for his upcoming film A Gentleman. It will release on August 25. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty and is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. A Gentleman will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never before seen avatar. The actor plays a double role in the Bollywood thriller. The film will mark Sidharth's first romantic pairing with Jacqueline Fernandez. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    The leading lady of A Gentleman Jacqueline Fernandez also posed in a gorgeous skyblue dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Both the actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen doing action in A Gentleman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Tiger Shroff is fresh off the success of Munna Michael and posed in a sleeveless black vest. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Tiger Shroff will also star in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone starrer Rambo. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the September 15 release of his film Lucknow Central, appeared in casuals. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Farhan Akhtar recently co-produced Inside Edge web series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. It received rave reviews. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika Arora Khan smiled for the camera. She was dressed in a classic white top and blue jeans combination. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

