5 Deewar dialogues which fit Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma fight like gloves

The infamous mid-air tiff between comedian-actors Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma has grown out of proportion. Despite Kapil's repeated efforts, Sunil Grover refused to return on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to sources, Dr. Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover is ready to work on Sony channel's other shows but not on Kapil's show. And now even Kapil has given up on trying to bring back his friend Sunil on the sets. As we try to recall the series of events that happened, we are reminded of Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor starrer 1979 film Deewar, so much so, that we can even fix the iconic dialogues from the film on the two actors. The movie narrates the story of two brothers Vijay and Ravi Verma who choose different career paths.

Amidst the rumours about Sunil Grover giving in to channel’s pressure and returning with a fat pay rise, the actor refuted them saying, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”

Kapil Sharma got bashed for his tantrums and rude behavior with his teammates by fans and the television industry alike. Apart from Sunil, even Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar left his show.

Sunil Grover who was deeply hurt with his friend Kapil Sharma's rude behaviour asked him not to 'act like God'. Earlier Kapil posted a heartfelt apology on his social media account as he wrote, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:).”

This is the second biggest controversy Kapil Sharma has found himself caught in, after facing a spat with channel Colors.