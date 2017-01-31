23 years after Sushmita Sen won, she was back at Miss Universe pageant. See pics
While India's Roshmitha Harimurthy failed to make it to top 15 in Miss Universe pageant this year, we had something else to cheer about -- former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who was back at the pageant as a judge. The Bollywood beauty looked ethereal in a sequinned gown as she sat with the judges and wowed at the red carpet. The fact that the pageant took place at the Philippines where Sushmita was crowned all those years ago made the day even more special. As she took the stage one more time, she posted on social media, "For you #India 🇮🇳❤ post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch)😄❤👏 up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone's life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!!👏👏👏❤ my co judges walked n danced too😉😄😍(videos to follow)😄 And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you...I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!!❤️🇮🇳❤👏👏👏 #missuniverse1994 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Sushmita was introduced at Miss Universe as "Bollywood superstar, former Miss Universe and champion of women's rights." The panel of judges also included "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey, Paper magazine's Mickey Boardman and producer Francine LeFrak, as well as Miss Universes 2011 and 1993. France's Iris Mittenaere went on to win the Miss Universe 2016 pageant.
Sushmita Sen stunned in a black gown at the Miss Universe 2016 pageant! The stunning beauty was crowned at the same place 23 years back when she became the first Indian to win Miss Universe in 1994.
Asked what is her piece of advice for the new Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen said: “Keep it real. There will be a lot of pressure to become a Barbie doll. Keep it real. People love beauty that is approachable and that can impact lives and inspire people for a very long time.”
Sushmita Sen said she chose the French beauty as the winner because of her “very specific and very lovely answer.”
The mother of two daughters, Sushmita, floored everyone at the Miss Universe pageant.