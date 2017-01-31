23 years after Sushmita Sen won, she was back at Miss Universe pageant. See pics

While India's Roshmitha Harimurthy failed to make it to top 15 in Miss Universe pageant this year, we had something else to cheer about -- former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who was back at the pageant as a judge. The Bollywood beauty looked ethereal in a sequinned gown as she sat with the judges and wowed at the red carpet. The fact that the pageant took place at the Philippines where Sushmita was crowned all those years ago made the day even more special. As she took the stage one more time, she posted on social media, "For you #India 🇮🇳❤ post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch)😄❤👏 up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone's life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!!👏👏👏❤ my co judges walked n danced too😉😄😍(videos to follow)😄 And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you...I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!!❤️🇮🇳❤👏👏👏 #missuniverse1994 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."