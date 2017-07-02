2.0 star Amy Jackson is sending ‘weekend vibes’ and her photos are too hot to handle

Amy Jackson is simply hot, and there is no doubt about it. There is still time when she'll be seen in Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming 2.0, but until then she is keeping her fans engaged with her sizzling and sexy photographs. 2.0 is scheduled to release on January 25 next year but the stars have starred the unique promotion of the film. But Amy seems to have taken a different way to keep her fans happy and posted. A hot air balloon featuring superstar Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 looks made it to the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles, California. But here we bring for you some super impressive clicks of the female lead of 2.0, and trust us, you cannot ignore her. (Source: Photo by Amy Jackson/ Instagram)

Amy Jackson shared this image with caption, "Weekend VIbesss 😋." The role of Amy Jackson was one of the closely guarded secrets of 2.0. But a few days back a couple of stills from the film got leaked which are seemingly from an action scene, further adding to the fan frenzy around the film.

In those stills, we saw Amy riding a big truck in a robot costume, and Rajinikanth as Chitti is preventing a truck from toppling over. But the hot images she shares on her social media accounts are just the opposite, showing her demure side.

Amy also shared a picture recently in which she is busy checking out stuff in the extremely famous 'Albright Fashion Library LA'. She captioned the sexy photograph as, "Literally died and gone to heaven on set today at @albrightfashionlibraryla So much love this little pocket. So much love this little pocket @fancygomez … this girls got some skilllllssss #BOSSLady."

The question is – Is Amy playing a female robot in 2.0? The actor had said earlier that she is not playing a sophisticated android robot like Chitti in the film.

Earlier Amy spoke about her role in 2.0, "No! Definitely not! I cannot say anything more about the role. It is quite a challenging one, and if I talk about it, I would give away the entire plot. All I can say is, it's something I have never done before."