18 years of Baadshah: Unseen stills from when Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna weaved magic on-screen

Yes, you read that right! It's been 18 years since the Shah Rukh Khan-Twinkle Khanna starrer Baadshah released and took fans and Bollywood by storm and it still feels like just yesterday. While this Abbas-Mustan film was not so popular at the time of its release, it became a cult watch on the small screens. It not only saw some impeccable performances by the actors, but also left fans splitting their sides with perfect comic timing and an intriguing plot. Today, on the 18 year anniversary of this classic, we bring to you some exclusive behind the scene stills that will give you the perfect nostalgia feels.