18 years of Baadshah: Unseen stills from when Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna weaved magic on-screen
-
Yes, you read that right! It's been 18 years since the Shah Rukh Khan-Twinkle Khanna starrer Baadshah released and took fans and Bollywood by storm and it still feels like just yesterday. While this Abbas-Mustan film was not so popular at the time of its release, it became a cult watch on the small screens. It not only saw some impeccable performances by the actors, but also left fans splitting their sides with perfect comic timing and an intriguing plot. Today, on the 18 year anniversary of this classic, we bring to you some exclusive behind the scene stills that will give you the perfect nostalgia feels.
-
Remember Shah Rukh Khan's rocking silver ensemble from "Wo Ladki Jo"? In this still, Shah Rukh, Twinkle and Abbas are busy checking out the shots.
-
-
While Amrish Puri played the villain and planned a heist to kill the Chief Minister, the film couldn't get any better.
-
What added more charm to this star-studded film were its melodious songs that are present with us even today. While the film was not so popular during its time, its track "Hum toh deewane hue yaar" became a huge hit among audiences. Here's an exclusive still of Shah Rukh Khan with choreographer Farah Khan.
-
Here's reminiscing how we were hooked to the screens every time SRK's Baadshah aired and wishing the team more such films in the future.