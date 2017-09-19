Only in Express
13 years of How I Met Your Mother: These iconic scenes will make you want to binge-watch the entire series again

Updated on September 19, 2017 11:40 pm
    When Ted meets Robin for the first time. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted got the blue French horn for Robin. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When they thought it was their last cigarette. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted slaps Barney. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Slapbet: When Marshall slaps Barney. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted and Marshall sung 500 miles on all road trips. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Barney and the ducky tie. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted takes Stella on a 2-minute date. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney tries to refute The Murtaugh List and ends up saying, 'I am too old for this stuff'. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney became Swarley. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney thought the Price Is Right host is his father. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney finally meets his real father. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When the gang went on the Search for the Best Burger. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    The Naked Man. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    The Naked Man with Ted. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    The Naked Man with Barney Stinson. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Marshall's dad Died. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Blitz happened. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Every best man speech of Ted ever! (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney and Robin's chemistry was off the charts. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Barney's crazy-hot graph! (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Robin Sparkles: "Let's go to the Mall" (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Robin Sparkles: "Two beavers are better than one". (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Robin Sparkles: "Sandcastles in the Sand". (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Robin Sparkles became Robin Daggers. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted and Robin salute on every military joke ever. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Lily imagines their older versions. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted listens to Tracy singing "La Vie En Rose." (Source: Photo by CBS)

    Suit up! and "Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit Song". (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney celebrated 'Not a Father's Day!" (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Barney proposes Robin. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Lily and Marshall make Marvin's middle name 'Wait for it'. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    The uncountable number of Interventions. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted puts up a light show for Robin (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Robin digs her charm locket with Ted and can't find it. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Lily meets the Mother aka Tracy for the first time. (Source: Photo by CBS)

    When Ted meets The Mother aka Tracy for the first time. (Source: Photo by CBS)

