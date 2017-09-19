13 years of How I Met Your Mother: These iconic scenes will make you want to binge-watch the entire series again

When Ted meets Robin for the first time. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted got the blue French horn for Robin. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When they thought it was their last cigarette. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted slaps Barney. (Source: Photo by CBS)

Slapbet: When Marshall slaps Barney. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted and Marshall sung 500 miles on all road trips. (Source: Photo by CBS)

Barney and the ducky tie. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted takes Stella on a 2-minute date. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney tries to refute The Murtaugh List and ends up saying, 'I am too old for this stuff'. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney became Swarley. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney thought the Price Is Right host is his father. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney finally meets his real father. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When the gang went on the Search for the Best Burger. (Source: Photo by CBS)

The Naked Man. (Source: Photo by CBS)

The Naked Man with Ted. (Source: Photo by CBS)

The Naked Man with Barney Stinson. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Marshall's dad Died. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Blitz happened. (Source: Photo by CBS)

Every best man speech of Ted ever! (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney and Robin's chemistry was off the charts. (Source: Photo by CBS)

Barney's crazy-hot graph! (Source: Photo by CBS)

Robin Sparkles: "Let's go to the Mall" (Source: Photo by CBS)

Robin Sparkles: "Two beavers are better than one". (Source: Photo by CBS)

Robin Sparkles: "Sandcastles in the Sand". (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Robin Sparkles became Robin Daggers. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted and Robin salute on every military joke ever. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Lily imagines their older versions. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted listens to Tracy singing "La Vie En Rose." (Source: Photo by CBS)

Suit up! and "Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit Song". (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney celebrated 'Not a Father's Day!" (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Barney proposes Robin. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Lily and Marshall make Marvin's middle name 'Wait for it'. (Source: Photo by CBS)

The uncountable number of Interventions. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Ted puts up a light show for Robin (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Robin digs her charm locket with Ted and can't find it. (Source: Photo by CBS)

When Lily meets the Mother aka Tracy for the first time. (Source: Photo by CBS)