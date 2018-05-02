1 / 9

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is set to hit the screens on May 4. While Big B portrays a 102-year-old man, Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son. The Umesh Shukla directed comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between the father-son duo and its trailer has been received well. Its team held a special screening in Mumbai and had stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)