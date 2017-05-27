102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are playing father-son. But can you recognise them?

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are teaming up after 26 years. The film titled 102 Not Out is about a running Gujarati play, which is written by playwright Somya Joshi. It was Rishi Kapoor who announced that the veterans of Bollywood would be acting together, and said, "Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!" Just a few day after, a picture of the look of the two actors leaked. Now, we have got exclusive photographs of Big B and Rishi. The two of them were spotted in Bandra shooting for the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Can you guess that this man sporting long snow white hair is none other than Amitabh Bachchan? Well, he is. It takes him about two hours to get ready and get his make up done for his character. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year-old son, Bollywood's Shahenshah plays the role of 102-year-old father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

After the first look of the film was leaked, Amitabh Bachchan in his official blog post apologised to the concerned people and released his official look from the film. He had tweeted, "Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Here, Rishi Kapoor seems to be getting ready for a shot. His hair (snowy white too) is being set by a person as he sits there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)