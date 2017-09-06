Only in Express

10 things you should know about IT movie

Updated on September 6, 2017 12:35 pm
    IT is based on Stephen King's terrifying novel of the same name. It is a horror film and revolves around the titular entity IT and the Loser's Club. IT is something that is older than our universe. This thing came on earth and emerges once every 27 years to wreak terror and prey on children. IT usually appears in the form of a clown called Pennywise as its real form is too complex for human eyes.

    This Pennywise is scarier than the earlier TV adaptation which was really good in its own right too.

    The story will be told in two parts. Understandable since the novel is pretty huge (1100 pages).

    But the second part will be made only if the first part is successful.

    The film will be excessively violent as IT is a sadistic entity and children are its favourite targets.

    The film's director Andrés Muschietti has prior experience with horror, having directed Mama before.

    Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things, will essaye the role of Richie Tozier in It.

    This is the second Stephen King adaptation in only a few weeks. Last month, The Dark Tower was released in India.

    Bill Skarsgård, who plays the titular character, has said that his portrayal will be different from Tim Curry's in the TV adaptation. His IT will be angrier and menacing. There is a controversial orgy scene in the original novel that IT filmmakers have not included in the horror film.

