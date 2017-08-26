10 Stephen King film adaptations you should watch

The books of uncrowned emperor of speculative fiction, Stephen King, have sold more than 350 million copies and a lot many of them have been adapted into films in Hollywood. There are some movies here you have seen but that you don't know were adapted from King's work. Recently released The Dark Tower and upcoming It are only two in the long list. Scroll through the best Stephen King adaptations that you should not miss.

Considered by many as the greatest film ever made, The Shawshank Redemption is a story of hope in the darkest of times and is vastly different from other King stories. It stars Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins and is based on King's novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

The Shining is based on King's book of the same name. Jack Nicholson is a sort of Walter White in the film - only he breaks bad on his wife and son instead of his enemies. Stanley Kubrick's adaptation is downright frightening and Jack Nicholson has given his career best performance.

Stephen King wrote Misery based on his own nightmare. That a passionate fan would abduct him and make him write what they want. Kathy Bates' work is impeccable as a psychotic loner.

The Green Mile is one of King's best novels and this film is directed by Frank Darabont, who also directed The Shawshank Redemption. Set during the Great Depression, the film moves at a slow pace, but is all the more rich and empathetic for it.

Carrie is one of King's earliest novels and tells the story of a bullied girl taking revenge on a town with her telekinetic powers. The performances are great and the underlying theme is the perils of religious extremism.

In 1408, a sceptical paranormal author stays in hotel room called 1408, in an attempt to discover the presence of anything metaphysical. What he discovers is much worse. One of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations.

Otherworldly monsters strike a town in The Mist, and the remaining inhabitants take shelter in a grocery store. This film is also directed by Frank Darabont and is a non-stop thrill ride.

Based on one of King's scariest novels of the same name called Salem's Lot, this two-part TV movie may seem a little dated, but reminds one of a time when vampires actually used to be scary instead of pining, sentimental fools of the Twilight Saga.

Pet Sematary is proof that no one creates monsters like Stephen King does. While nowhere near as scary as the book, Pet Sematary is worth watching and an effective scarefest.