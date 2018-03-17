6 / 11

Vision is a walking MacGuffin, and on his head is an object Thanos fervently desires: the Mind Stone. This is why he may be the key to the conflict since Loki will likely offer the Space Stone on a platter to Thanos to save his hide. Time Stone may be tortured out of Doctor Stranger by Ebony Maw as we saw in the trailer itself. Soul Stone is nowhere to be seen (yet). So maybe it all boils down to the Mind Stone. And that is why the final battle will take place in Wakanda as Vision will be taken there to protect or use as a bait.