10 Hollywood movies you should watch in September

September promises to be a stellar month for Hollywood movie buffs. Various important releases are hitting the theaters and there is something for everyone, and it doesn't matter whether you like horror, thriller or drama. We have curated a list of ten Hollywood movies that moviegoers should not miss this September

Considering all the early reviews, It will be a horror aficionado's delight. The film revolves around an entity in the form of a clown that haunts a fictional Maine town. It will be out on September 8.

Logan Lucky is an out-and-out thriller. The film, which stars Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig and Adam Driver, is directed by the master of heist films, Steven Soderbergh who is otherwise known for Ocean's franchise. Logan Lucky will release on September 8.

One of most loved action movies, Terminator 2 is now releasing in 3D and as Arnold Schwarzenegger promised, he is back. You can catch the film on September 15.

Woodshock stars Kirsten Dunst and Pilou Asbæk. It is based on a woman who is trying to cope with a huge loss. Woodshock will be out on September 15.

Action thriller American Assassin stars Dylan O'Brien and Michael Keaton as CIA operatives who are investigating seemingly random terrorist attacks.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and introduces the American counterpart of Kingsman, the Statesman. The film will be released on September 22.

The Lego Ninjago Movie is based on the toy line of the same name and is the only animated film in this list. Actors like Kumail Nanjiani and Jackie Chan have lend their voice to characters in the film. It will be out on September 22.

Battle of the Sexes takes as its source material the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Emma Stone and Steve Carrel play the lead roles. It will be out on September 22.

A Stephen Frears directorial, Victoria and Abdul is based on the fabled (and unlikely) friendship between Queen Victoria and her servant Abdul Karim. It stars Judi Dench and India's Ali Fazal in the lead roles. It will be out on September 22.