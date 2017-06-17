​​Happy birthday Lisa Haydon: From breaking pregnancy stereotypes to giving BFF goals in Queen, here’s her journey

On Lisa Haydon’s 31st birthday, we would like to remind you how everything about this model-turned-actor is bold, sexy and beautiful.The Chennai-born babe has spent her time abroad most of her life. She has lived in Australia and the US before she moved to Mumbai in 2007 to build a career in modelling. She has walked the ramp for popular Fashion Weeks and has also featured on the cover page of major fashion magazines. She looks every bit the hot celebrity in all her photoshoots and is said to have a global fashion sense, which is intertwined with her distinct Indian identity.

She debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aisha. It is said that Anil Kapoor was the one who spotted the beauty in a cafe and then she was offered a role in the Sonam Kapoor movie. Lisa has also been praised for her performance in Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and was even nominated for Filmfare’s Best Supporting Actress category. She will next be seen in Baadshaho with Ajay Devgn and Imraan Hashmi.

Haydon reportedly wanted to be a yoga teacher at the age of 18. She is a huge fitness freak and follows healthy diets to maintain her toned body. She even went live on Instagram during her pregnancy to show the kind of diet she is adapting to keep herself fit and healthy and goes by the motto, “If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you".

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor got married to beau Dino Lalvani in a quiet ceremony in October 2016. Even then, she had taken to social media to share the happy news after she had tied the knot. Dino is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. On May 17, Lisa gave birth to an adorable son named Zack.

Even when she announced her pregnancy in a hot bikini, Lisa looked extremely fit. She broke the stereotype that women can’t look hot while being pregnant and embraced her motherhood in style.