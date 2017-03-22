World Happiness Report: Combat India’s 122 rank, attend happiness courses at these universities

The United Nations (UN) recently published the "World Happiness Report" which showed the levels of happiness in 155 countries. India was found to be one of the least happy nations falling in place at the 122 rank. In the light of this, here are some courses on "happiness" offered by some reputed universities around the world that you can pursue!

The Indian School of Business has created a course called "A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment" which is the fourth most popular course in India, according to Coursera. It is a six week course taught by Dr Rajagopalan Raghunathan and the next session will begin on April 10, 2017. (source: isb.edu)

The University of Oxford offers a course called "The psychology of happiness" which explores the concept of happiness from a psychological perspective. This course costs £170 (financial assistance is available) and will begin from April 26, 2017. (source: Thinkstock)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, started a course called "Science of Happiness" in September 2016. It is a micro-credit course under the "Rekhi Centre of Excellence" and is offered at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. (source: file photo)



Harvard University offers a course called "Positive Psychology 1504" taught by professor Tal Ben-Shahar (PhD). This course consists of 22 lectures which are of 75 minutes each and the videos for these are available online for students all over the world.

The University of Birmingham offer a Master's degree in "Philosophy of Health and Happiness". It is a one-year full time course and the next session will start in September. The approximate course fee for one year is £ 7,290. (source: Thinkstock)