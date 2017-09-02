VTU BE, BTech June-July result 2017: Five-steps to download results

VTU BE, BTech June-July result 2017: Visvesvaraya Technological University has released the non-CBCS results for semesters 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 for all regions of the state. Students who have appeared for the exams conducted in the months of June and July can check their results from the official website (vtu.ac.in). Here is how you can download the results.



VTU BE, BTech June-July result 2017: Scroll down on the home page and click on the link to the "results" page under the "examinations" column.



VTU BE, BTech June-July result 2017: A new page will open enlisting all the results that are available for download. Scroll down to the bottom of this page.



VTU BE, BTech June-July result 2017: Under the "June/July 2017" category, click on the link for "Non-CBCS results".



