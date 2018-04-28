4 / 4

In 2014, Delhi’s Ira Singhal obtained the AIR 1 and became the first differently abled woman to top the civil services examination. With 62 per cent locomotor disability, 30-year-old Ira had cleared the examination in 2010 too and was allotted the IRS but she was stopped from joining because authorities cited her “inability to push, pull and lift’’. She said, "I wanted to become an IAS officer and work in the field of women and child welfare, development and empowerment. I want to contribute to the uplift of the differently abled, and make their lives easier".

