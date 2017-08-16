UPSC NDA NA II 2017 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

UPSC NDA/ NA II exam 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA NA) II examination 2017. There are a total of a total of 390 posts available.



UPSC NDA/ NA II exam 2017: The examination will be conducted on September 10, 2017 and the selection will be done in two stages. The candidate has to enter the examination hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. The candidates who do not have clear photos on their admit card, need to bring a valid ID proof like election card.



Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA II admit card 2017:

Step 1: Log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page under ‘What’s New’, there is a link ‘e-Admit Card – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (II) Examination, 2017’, click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There will be a link to download the e-admit card

Step 5: Click on it

Step 6: Read the important instructions and click on yes written below

Step 7: A page will display with an option asking registration ID and roll number

Step 8: Click on the desired section

Step 9: The admit card will appear, download and take a print out.



