UPSC civil services/IFS preliminary results 2017 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the result for the civil services and the Indian Forest Services preliminary examinations 2017. The IFS prelim exam was held on June 18 and the main exam will be conducted on December 3 this year.



UPSC civil services, IFS prelim result 2017: All candidates who have qualified the civil service prelims have to fill up the DAF (CSM) online and submit it online to participate in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017 scheduled to be held on Saturday, October, 28, 2017.



UPSC civil services, IFS prelim result 2017: To appear for the IFS main exam, on the successful candidates will have to fill up the DAF-IFoS and make the online payment of fee (where applicable). The DAF will be available on the Commission website from September 7 to 20, 2017 till 6 pm.



Steps to download UPSC civil services, IFS prelim result 2017:

- Go to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

- Click on the link for the civil services/IFS preliminary results 2017.

- Scroll down the PDF that opens to check your roll number.

- Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.



