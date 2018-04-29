1 / 8

The results for Class 10th and 12th examination have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, on April 29. The results were released at 12:30 pm. The exams for Class 10th were conducted from February 6 to 22 and for Class 12th were conducted from February 6 to March 12, 2018. The evaluation started from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakh examiners were involved in the process. To check Class 10th score click here