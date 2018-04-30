6 / 8

Meerut students pose for a picture after the results of Class 10 UP Board examinations were announced on Sunday. in both. A total of 66,39,268 students registered for the board exams this year, of which 56,32,860 appeared for them. This huge dropout rate (around 10.05 lakh students) is being attributed to the crackdown on cheating by the state government. Exams were conducted under surveillance through CCTV cameras, police personnel and coded answer sheets to prevent mass cheating. Director of the education board Awadh Naresh Sharma said, "The exams have been conducted in a transparent manner and with complete honesty under the watch of CCTV cameras." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated "students who had successfully taken the exams and got good results without cheating" adding that rewards will soon be announced for the top 10 scorers.(Source: PTI)