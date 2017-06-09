UP 10th, 12th results 2017 declared: Students take selfies, eat laddoos and celebrate their results

UP 10th, 12th results 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of the Class 10 board exams today at 12:30 pm. This year, class 10 exams were held from March 16 to April 1, 2017 for which about 34,04,571 students appeared. The UP Class 12 board exams were conducted in the state from March 16 to April 21, 2017.



Read | UP Board 10th result 2017, result declared at upresults.nic.in: Where and how to check result

UP 10th, 12th results 2017: TThe candidates can go to the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and examresults.net to view their marks. Make sure to keep your roll number handy.



Steps to download UP 10th, 12th results 2017:

- Go to the official website for the UP Board

- Click on the link for the class 12 results 2017.

- Enter your details in the fields provided.

- Download your results and keep a print out for further reference.



UP 10th, 12th results 2017: About 34,04,571 students appeared for the class 10 state board exams this year.



UP 10th, 12th results 2017: Students celebrate with their friends as the results for both years are declared.



