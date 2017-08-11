UGC NET 2017: Application forms out at cbsenet.nic.in, apply before September 11

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the application forms for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2017. Candidates have until September 11 to fill the application form with an exam fee of Rs 1,000 for general category, Rs 500 for OBC and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates.



CBSE UGC NET 2017: The exam will be held on November 5 and those who clear the exam will be eligible for the posts of assistant professors or for Junior Research Fellowships at various universities and colleges.



Steps to apply for CBSE UGC NET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UGC NET (cbsenet.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the online application.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.



