Latest News
  • TSTET 2017 result declared at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to view your scores

TSTET 2017 result declared at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to view your scores

Published on August 4, 2017 6:48 pm
  • TSTET 2017 result declared at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here's how to view your scores

    TSTET 2017: The Teachers Eligibility Test results are out. Notification was released in June for 8,792 posts and the exam was conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
    READ TST result declared, check here

  • TSTET 2017 result declared at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here's how to view your scores

    TS TET 2017 result, here's how to check. First visit the official website for the exam, click on the link for the result on the homepage. Enter your details like registration number and password in the fields provided and download your score and take a print out of the same for further reference.
    READ TST result declared, check here

  • tstet, ts tet, ts tet results 2017, manabadi, tstet.cgg.gov.in, TET result,, tstet 2017 results, govt jobs, TSPSC

    The Department had published the initial answer keys of all language sets at tstet.cgg.gov.in last month and the candidates were given time to raise the objections from July 25. The final answer key was out on July 29.
    READ TST result declared, check here

  • tstet, ts tet, ts tet results 2017, manabadi, tstet.cgg.gov.in, TET result,, tstet 2017 results, govt jobs, TSPSC

    As per a notification, 20 per cent weightage will be given to TS-TET scores and 80 per cent weightage for written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).
    READ TST result declared, check here

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express