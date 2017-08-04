TSTET 2017 result declared at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to view your scores

TSTET 2017: The Teachers Eligibility Test results are out. Notification was released in June for 8,792 posts and the exam was conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

READ TST result declared, check here

TS TET 2017 result, here's how to check. First visit the official website for the exam, click on the link for the result on the homepage. Enter your details like registration number and password in the fields provided and download your score and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The Department had published the initial answer keys of all language sets at tstet.cgg.gov.in last month and the candidates were given time to raise the objections from July 25. The final answer key was out on July 29.

