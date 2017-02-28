TSPSC recruitment 2017: Know how to apply for 7306 teaching posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission announced that it has 7,306 teachers’ vacancies under Residential Educational Institutions Societies (REIS).

The online applications process began on February 10 and the last date for submitting application forms is March 4, 2017.



The maximum number of posts will be assigned to female teachers as only women candidates will be recruited for exclusive girls residential schools.

The selection will be based on a two-level exam— the screening test and the computer based test.



VACANCY DETAILS FOR TSPSC

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 4,362 posts

PG Teacher: 921 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 616 posts

Art Teacher: 372 posts

Music Teacher category: 197 posts.

Physical Director (School): 6 posts

Craft Teacher: 43 posts

Staff Nurse: 533 posts

Librarian (schools): 256 posts



STEPS TO APPLY

-Go to the official TSPSC website (tspsc.gov.in)

-Click on the notification for teachers' vacancies.



STEPS TO APPLY (contd.)

-Fill in the details in the application form and click on "Apply".

-Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.



