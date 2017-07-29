TS TET 2017 answer key to release at tstet.cgg.gov.in, here’s how to download

TS TET 2017: The Department of School Education Hyderabad will release the final answer key for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 today. The initial answer key for the exam was published on July 24, a day after the exam was conducted. Candidates were invited to check the key and submit objections online from July 25 to 27, 2017.



TS TET 2017: The minimum marks required to clear the exam is 60 per cent and those who qualify would receive the TS TET certificate and marks memo which will be valid for a period of seven years.



TS TET 2017: TS TET 2017 was conducted on July 23 in two phases. The first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper 1 was for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 was for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.



Steps to download TS TET 2017 final answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TSTET.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the TSTET 2017 answer keys.

Step 3: Link for all four sets will be flashing on the page

Step 4: Click on each of them and check the answer keys



