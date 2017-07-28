Telangana TS EdCET 2017 result declared: Know how to download

TS EdCET 2017: Osmania University has released the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2017 results on Tursday. The exam conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year.



TS EdCET 2017: This year, a total of 22,257 students appeared for the entrance test at 55 centres in Warangal, Jangaon, Nirmal, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Khammam and Kothagudem.



TS EdCET 2017: The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2017-18.



Steps to download TS EdCET result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS EdCET (edcet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Download the result and if needed, take a print out



